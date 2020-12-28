Larry Michael Weakley, 74, of Paw Paw, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, unexpectedly after a brave and courageous fight with COVID-19.
Larry was born on Feb. 15, 1946, in Olney, Md. and lived most of his life in Silver Spring, Md. He attended Montgomery Blair High School and took great pride in his chose career as a Steamfitter with Union Local 602. A father of 2 at the age of 19, Larry was a proud father, son, husband and brother — a true family man.
Larry was an avid lover of the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Any given spring one could find Larry fishing the Chesapeake Bay, Solomon’s Island or even Sligo Creek Parkway. He spent early summertime flounder fishing off the shores of Chincoteague Island, Va. Larry and his beloved wife Linda loved to travel to the coast often and enjoyed vacations out West. Paw Paw is where Larry was truly at home, enjoying the life he worked so hard to build. Larry and Linda made their home in Largent, W.Va. and enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp. The hunting camp was where Larry was truly in his element and there are some legendary stories about him there — some that could make you laugh until you cry. These stories embody who Larry was, an honorable and hard-working man with a beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Hockman) Weakley. Larry and Linda shared an undeniable and unbreakable bond that their families have enjoyed witnessing over the years. Larry also leaves behind a daughter, Laurie Weakley Ryder and her partner, Rick Byrod; a grandson, Ronnie Ryder (Katie); granddaughter, Courtney Weakley Miller; a stepson Kelly McGee (Linda Ramsdell); a brother, Leonard; sisters, Joan and June; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Weakley.
Of all the things Larry loved, his love for his wife and family were above all. He lived his life joyously and always had a smile tucked away to pull out when the going got tough. Larry was a powerful presence in life and he made the world a better place.
Services in celebration of Larry’s life will be held when the winter weather breaks and when it’s safe to do so per COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.