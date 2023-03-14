Mae D. Kump

Mae Doyle Kump, 95, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Va.
Mae was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Capon Springs, the daughter of the late Dennie D. and Ada Cooper Dunlap. She was a 1947 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked for Capon Springs & Farms in Capon Springs, JJ Newberry and Capitol Records both in Winchester and a cafeteria worker in Frederick County Schools. She was a member of the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church in Capon Springs. Mae enjoyed gardening, feeding squirrels and birds, traveling in her younger days, sewing, cooking and being with family and friends.
Mae married Miles Anderson Kump, Sr. on Oct. 21, 1947, in Winchester. Miles died on Jan. 21, 2002.
Surviving are two sons, Miles A. Kump, Jr. (Linda) of England and James D. “Jamie” Kump of Winchester; two daughters, Barbara Hahn of Wardensville and Connie Brill of Yellow Spring; two brothers, James C. Dunlap and Dennie D. Dunlap, Jr. both of Wardensville; three sisters, Lillian J. Franks of Lehew, Janet E. Rogers of Gore, Va. and Betty J. Tharp of Wardensville; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 392, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
