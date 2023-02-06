Phyllis Marie McAboy, 80, of Winchester, Va., went home to be with the Lord, her husband, Marshall, her brother, Jim Boy and other family members on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at the Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Keiko Foster. Entombment will follow in the Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
