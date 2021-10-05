Barbara Ellen Koontz, 73, of Petersburg, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Barbara was born on May 9, 1948, in Purgitsville and graduated from Romney High School.
Barbara is survived by sister-in-law/caregiver, Erma Koontz of Petersburg; 2 sisters, Alice and Butch Casto of Romney and Helen and Jess Kuykendall of Romney; and several nieces and nephews.
Her special love for the girls that she would babysit for Sydney Kaiser, Morgan, Ashton, Hananiah and Bella Healy.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Blanch Koontz of Romney; 2 brothers, Sam McCarthy and Roy Koontz; 3 sisters, Mildred Reedy, Eva Eichelberger and Carrie Hedges.
Barbara was a loving and kind person. She was a caregiver to many including her parents and a very special Aunt Cloda. Her gracious and generous spirit touched all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Barbara loved attending church, doing word puzzles and watching old movies.
Barbara and her brother Roy Koontz and family, all were very happy and blessed when Barbara came to live with us a few years ago. We enjoyed each others company and she will be sadly missed by all.
Those who wish to remember Barbara in a special way, may make contributions to Erma Koontz Family, 38 Riverview Drive, Petersburg, WV 26847.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home with Pastor Coleman Clark officiating.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.