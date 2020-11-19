Alice Rebecca Sowers Rowzee, 88, of Romney passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Long-Term Care in.
Born on July 24, 1932, in Levels, she was the daughter of the late Arley O. Sowers and May V. Haines Sowers.
She was a member of the Romney United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 84, where she served as past Worthy Matron. She loved to play music.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Kidwell.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer “Teddy” Rowzee; 3 nephews, Bob Kidwell, Dave Kidwell and Eddie Kidwell; a niece, Jennifer Vontill; and a brother-in-law, Roy Rowzee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
