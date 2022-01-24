Robert Dale “Bob” Fields, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Bob fought a good fight and finished the course. He kept strong in the faith and has won his ultimate reward.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Marion Fields; his mother, Irma Lucille (Crock) Fields; and his brother, Cletus Dwight “Slim” Fields.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda June (Steward) Fields; brother, James Allen Fields Sr. and wife Doris of Springfield; sister, Connie Gail Fields Haslacker, also of Springfield; 2 sons, Monte Dale Fields and wife Heidi of Springfield and Deny Paul Fields and wife Marie of Romney; and 1 special granddaughter, Morgan Marie Fields. Also surviving are nephews, James Allen Fields Jr. and wife Lisa and Aaron Allen Fields and wife Madison; 1 great-niece, Ivory Noel Fields; and loving brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Lesley Steward II and Tamela Sue Fields and their families.
Bob graduated from Hampshire High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973. He worked for CSX Railroad for 26 years before retiring. Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, brother-in-law, father-n-law and Pap. Affectionately known as “Captain Catfish,” and “Buckless Bob,” Bob loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sports, especially watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and liked to garden. Celebrating Christmas brought extra joy to Bob, especially thinking of unique and special gifts for loved ones.
Bob was a member and President of the High Ridge Hunting Club. He was a member, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and song leader for the Springfield Assembly of God Church. Bob loved supporting school and community sports and traveled to many games around the area to support local youth. Playing Rook cards was one of his favorite pastimes and Bob was lovingly labeled a “Shyster” who wanted to “shoot the moon.” Bob loved food and enjoyed cooking his original specialty recipes for others. He often cited the “Book of Bob,” and was a reminder to others that it only takes “the faith as a grain of a mustard seed.”
Friends will be received for a Celebration of Bob’s Life on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God Church in Springfield. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ric Lewellen and Pastor Allen Fields officiating. Interment will be at Springfield Hill Cemetery.
Masks are encouraged and will be available.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Bob’s memory to Springfield Assembly of God, P.O. Box 335, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
