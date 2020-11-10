Charles Allen “Buck” Cheshire, 50, of Romney, went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
Born on January 5, 1970, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Evelyn J. Cheshire of Bunker Hill, W.Va. and the late Robert C. Cheshire.
Charles worked for Pilgrim’s Pride in Moorefield. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding 4-wheelers and spending time with friends. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him. He was a considerate and caring person who was willing to help anyone that needed it.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Delores Moreland and Cora Cheshire and grandfathers, Carl E. Moreland and Ted Cheshire.
He is survived by 1 sister, Pamela M. Garcia of Gerrardstown, W.Va.; a niece, Jessica M. Martinez of Rocky Mount, Va.; a nephew, Robert W. Minnick, Sr. of Shippensburg, Pa., and many great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Carolyn Cordova officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.