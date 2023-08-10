McClellan T. Galliher, Jr.

McClellan Thomas Galliher, Jr., 91, of McGaheysville, V., formerly of Three Churches, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va.
Born on Aug. 7, 1932, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late McClellan T. Galliher and Lena (Jenkins) Roope.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Three Churches Ruritan, American Legion Post 91, Romney and the Senior Center, Romney. He had worked as a truck driver and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Smigal) Galliher in 2004; a daughter, Anita Galliher; a son, Timothy Walters; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Rieflin of McGaheysville, Sandra Barnhouse of Glen Burnie, Md., and Geneva Turnbaugh of Three Churches; and a sister, Brenda Brown of Johnson City, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service. Interment will be in Branch Mountain Cemetery, Three Churches. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.