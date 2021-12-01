Mildred Faye Tidwell, 78, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Lonza Grabiel and Eula (Ginevan) Grabiel.
She was a secretary at the Potomac Center, President of the Ginevan Cemetery Assoc., member of Emmanuel House of Prayer and of West Virginians for Life.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Tidwell; a son, Timothy Tidwell (Sarah) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; 2 daughters, Kimberly Huff of Slanesville and Michelle Getts of Cross Junction, Va.; a brother, Roger Grabiel of Augusta; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, at 1 p.m. with Vivian Scott and Mark Ginevan officiating. Interment will be in Ginevan Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
