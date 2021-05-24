Steven Mark “Steve” Fredman, 60, of Paw Paw, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Steve’s home, 687 Cardinal View Road, Paw Paw, WV 25434. Call 304-947-5224 to enter the gate.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
