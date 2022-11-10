Lois L. Landis

Lois Lane Landis, 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Born Oct. 4, 1943, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Audrey Belle (Timbrook) Logston. Besides her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Landis (d. June 23, 2000).
She is survived by her son, Michael F. Landis and wife Misty of Fort Ashby; her grandchildren, Mikah D. Lambert and husband Cameron and Trey M. Landis, all of Fort Ashby; her brother, Jack W. Logston and wife Terry of Georgia; her sister Donna L. Poland of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born and raised in Springfield, Lois graduated from Romney High School in 1961. While in high school, she began working at Romney Federal Credit Union and over the course of 50 years, she worked her way up to president. While working at the credit union, she met her future husband, Don. Soon after they married and welcomed their son Mike in 1970.
Lois was a private lady, but she loved to be around her family and grandchildren. She was both friendly and helpful and enjoyed arts and crafts. Lois loved to mow the grass and care for her yard and flower beds. Her light will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes Beahm officiating. Interment will be at Mount Union Cemetery in Slanesville.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
