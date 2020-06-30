Esther Anita Scott, 85, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Capon Bridge, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
