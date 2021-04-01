Leah Dawn (Cunningham) Grapes, 83, of Cumberland, died peacefully on Tues., March 30, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born April 7, 1937, in Purgitsville, she was the daughter of the late Carl L. Cunningham and Lessie M. Cunningham.
Leah was the last living member of her family and was also preceded in death by her brother, Carl E. Cunningham, and sister, Nina E. (Cunningham) Lewis.
Leah graduated from Romney High School, married her high school sweetheart and joined the workforce. After giving birth to her first child, she settled into the rewarding life of a wonderful homemaker. Leah was a member of LaVale Baptist Church and she lived a life dedicated to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her passion for helping others led her to open a natural health business which she operated for over a decade.
Leah is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vernon L. Grapes; 4 children, Vernon W. Grapes and wife Leann, Jacksonville, Fla., JoEllen (Grapes) Nash and husband Tim, Keyser, Keith A. Grapes and wife Elisabeth, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Suzanne (Grapes) Adam and husband Mike, Avoca, NY; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at LaVale Baptist Church, 1115 National Hwy., LaVale, on Sat., April 3, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The funeral service will follow in the church at 11 a.m. with Pastors Dennis Michael and James Jeffries, officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Romney.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, is assisting the family with arrangements.
