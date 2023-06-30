Betty J. Hott

Betty Jean Hott, 91, of Yellow Springs, passed away Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center with her family at her side. Born July 20, 1931, in Romney, she was a daughter of the late Brown Sherman Halterman and Estie Frances Getz-Halterman. Also, she was preceded in death by her siblings Pauline Fitez, Margaret Loughrie, Louis Halterman, John Paul Halterman and Junior Brown Halterman
Betty was a homemaker and a seamstress.
Surviving is her husband, Wendell Hott of Yellow Springs; a daughter, Julie (John) Mayer of Taneytown, Md.; three sons, Ronald (Juliana) Hott of Yellow Springs, JR Hott of Panama City Beach, Fla. and John Hott of Caryville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Savage and Sean Mayer; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Rhett and Jace Savage. Two sisters, Frances Riemenschneider and Beverly Baughman; many nieces and nephews.
Betty loved life with her family and being outdoors with them; where you could find her and her family exploring caves, scuba diving, hunting and fishing. She was an animal lover, especially her cats, dogs and horses, which she loved to ride and rode them till she was in her 80s. Often times, she would raise money to rescue animals and take money from her own pockets, to make sure the animals were taken care of. Betty loved to make people laugh, never met a stranger and a prankster she was.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church in Yellow Springs.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastors Mike Funkhouser and Dan Sterns officiant. Interment will follow at the Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, Moorefield.
