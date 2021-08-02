Dennis Keith Schaeffer, 64, of Levels, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Born in New Jersey on May 3, 1957, he was the son of the late George Jacob Schaeffer and Eleanor Lillie (Bowman) Schaeffer.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 34 years, Bonnie Schaeffer; a son, Danny Dawson and wife Kim of Romney; 3 daughters, Bonnie Corcoran and husband Rob of Pasadena, Md., Amanda Smithers and husband Bill of Glen Burnie, Md., and Denice Strickler of Chester, Va.; 13 grandchildren, Morgan, Mallory, Emily, Elizah, Krista, Piper, Wesley, Melissa, Camren, Timothy, Logan, Aaron and Brenna; and a great-grandson, Christopher. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Bruce Schaeffer and wife Jen of Saint Petersburg, Fla, and George Schaeffer and wife Mary of Flower Mound, Texax; 3 sisters, Linda Hicks and husband Bret of College Park, Md., Amy Wilson-Payne and husband Paul Sr. of Gerrardstown, W.Va., and Jan Schaeffer of Crofton, Md; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was raised in Arnold, Md., and graduated in 1975 from Severna Park Senior High School. After high school he went to work as a mechanic at Arc Welders, which through the years transitioned to Praxair. He worked as a field technician with bulk cryogenic tanks after a 40-year career there.
Dennis was one-of-a-kind and quite ingenious. He could build or fix anything and everything. He would help anyone out or just take time to show them how to do something. He was passionate about spending time with family and friends in the woods and on the water. He loved hunting and fishing on the Eastern Shore with Dick Smith and family. He was Past Master of King David’s Lodge No. 68 AF&AM in Glen Burnie and was the Vice President Grand Inspector for the Grand Lodge of Maryland.
A memorial service for Dennis will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bay Ridge Christian Church (1071 Bay Ridge Rd., Annapolis, MD 21403). Interment will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the family home (76 Schaeffer Hill Dr. Paw Paw, WV 25434). All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
