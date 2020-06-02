George “Butch” Lawrence Sneathen, 61, of Rio, born February 7, 1959, left the arms of his loving wife of 40 years, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He went through the pearly gates to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
George was a veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Vietnam War. He was employed at Western Correctional Institution (WCI) in Cumberland, Md., as a Major. He had worked there for 28 years.
George had many talents. He was an excellent speaker. He was a talented gospel singer and played the tambourine. He was a former volunteer firefighter in Maryland and West Virginia. He was an instructor of self-defense, CPR, and in-service training for the Maryland Department of Corrections. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and farming. He especially enjoyed giving tractor rides to his grandchildren. He loved his dogs, Fritzy and Houtson, who he referred to as his “furry children.”
George is survived by his wife, Eileen (Wickard) Sneathen, of Rio; sons, Chad Wickard (Deanna Bloss) of Cumberland, Md., Travis Jones (Heather) of Westernport, Md., Kyle Sneathen (Jacqulyn Whidden) of Kearneysville, W.Va., Zach Sneathen (Lindsay) of Rio, Matt Sneathen (Cassie) of Moorefield, and Chad Sneathen of Fla.; grandchildren Layla Michelle of Kearneysville, Makenzee Mae of Kearneysville, Kipton of Moorefield, and 2 on the way; sister, Carrie Owens (Darrell) of Fla.; father-in-law Louis Wickard Sr. (Paula Wilson) of Cumberland, Md.; step father-in-law Richard McMannis of Cumberland; brother-in-law Louie Wickard Jr. (Bonnie) of Pa.; niece Trish Champ (Dean) of Keyser; great niece Katelyn Whitacre of Keyser; great nephew Mason Rice of Keyser; sister- and brother-in-law Charlotte Champ and Glenn Broadwater of Corriganville, Md.; Zach’s in-laws Connie and Ben Johnston of Moorefield; special friends of the family Tina, Tom, and Stephanie Gosnell of Rio, and Jamie Gosnell of Mathias, W.Va.; his dogs Fritz and Houston, and horse Ineego and many other family members and friends.
George is preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Sneathen of Cumberland; brother, Joseph Deter III of Cumberland; special great niece, Bethany Green of Keyser; daughter, Nicole Sneathen of Fla.; father Lawrence Sneathen of Wyo.; mother Patricia Emerick of Fla.; stepfather Dewey Emerick of Fla.; mother-in-law Sondra McMannis of Cumberland; brother-in-law, Allen Champ; grandmother Marjorie Thomas of Cumberland; cousins Sue and Larry Weaver of Cresaptown; cousin Don Ryan of Fort Ashby; great uncle William Self of Cumberland; aunts Mary E. Davis and Josephine Self of Cumberland; his beloved dogs Ginger and Klaus; and horse Strawberry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Believers Victory Center (160 Victory Ln., Moorefield, WV 26836) on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help offset costs for the family. A GoFundMe account has been created, or you make a donation directly to the family.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
