William Henry Link, 78, of Shanks, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Henry was born on Aug. 19, 1942, in Arkansas, W.Va., the son of the late Walter R. and Annie L. Conard Link. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Henry’s Machine Shop in Augusta, for over 25 years. Henry earned his private pilot’s license in 1980 and was a member of the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association). He was considered a hard worker by all and known for his talent in wood working and carpentry. Henry was a family man that loved his kids dearly and was also an avid animal lover. He enjoyed listening to music, especially bluegrass, and being outdoors which led him to travel all around the U.S.
Henry married Betty F. Fitzwater on April 11, 1965, in Front Royal, Va. They were married for 41 years before her passing on May 24, 2006.
Surviving is a son, W. Henry “Billy” Link, Jr. (Retired Air Force) of Petersburg; 3 daughters, L. Charlene New of Blair, Okla., L. Lorraine Ambrosius (Retired Air Force) of Crestview, Fla. and Leigh L. Saville of Petersburg; a sister, Elaine Heare of Mo.; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a very special companion, Charley.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Gene O. Link; and a sister, Norma Ray Combs.
A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Baker, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Family will receive friends at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Henry’s memory to Best Friend’s Animal Society, www.support.bestfriends.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.