Evelyn Jean Harris, 67, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Oct. 19, 1954, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Elmer N. Delphey and Mary P. (Morgan) Creager.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Mullins (Scott) of Augusta; and a sister, Joyce Shaft of Inwood, W.Va.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
