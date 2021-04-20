Mary E. Moreland, 90, of Points, passed away on Tues., April 2021, at Dawnview Center, Fort Ashby.
Born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Higginsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Moreland and Mabel Constable Moreland.
She was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1947. She served as postmaster at Points for 19 years from 1985 to 2004. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as pianist for many years and was a member of the Methodist Women. She was a farmer at heart and loved her animals.
Funeral services will be held on Thurs., April 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Slanesville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
