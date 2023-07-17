Regina A. (Ruckman) Wolfe, 83, of Wardensville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baker.
Born on June 25, 1940, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Thompson and Elsie (Smith) Ruckman.
Regina had worked at various jobs throughout her lifetime. She was owner and operator of Sheldon’s Store in Augusta. She was a member of Crest Hill Community Church, Wardensville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ansel Wolfe; and her son, Sheldon Wolfe.
Surviving is her daughter, Julie Mathias of Mathias, W.Va.; her longtime partner, Robert Ford; brothers, Roger Ruckman (Barbara) of Berkeley Springs and Conda Ruckman (Mary) of Sebring, Fla.;, sisters, Wanda Pyles of Martinsburg, W.Va., Crystal Ruckman of Terra Alta, W.Va. and Juanita Heavener of Romney; 4 grandsons, Derek and Dustin Mathias of Augusta, and Todd and Johnny Wolfe of Purgitsville; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor John Dolly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McKee Funeral Home or to a charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
