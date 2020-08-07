Irene Jean (Bullett) Meyers, 72, of Paw Paw, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland.
Born February 23, 1948 at Paw Paw, she was the daughter of the late James Bullett and Thelma Bullett Meade and the stepdaughter of the late Fred Meade.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Paw Paw Church of Christ where a funeral service will begin at noon Saturday with Evangelist Richard White officiating.
Interment will be at Camp Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
