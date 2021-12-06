Mary Jane Watson, 76, of Horseshoe Run Road, Keyser, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, Md.
Born on April 17, 1945, in Purgitsville, she was a daughter of the late Hayward and Violet L. (Riggleman) Helman. She also was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Lida Gertrude (Stonebraker) Srout and Wanda Patricia (Stonebraker) Helman.
Mrs. Watson was a 1963 graduate of Romney High School. Her life revolved around her family and she was happiest when she was spending times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and her home was her joy and she took great pride in keeping an immaculate home and her family well cared for.
Surviving is her husband of 19 years, James B. "Jimmy" Watson, III; 2 children, J.D. Mongold and wife Janie of Burlington and Jackie Baker of Grundy, Va.; 7 grandchildren, Katlyn Mongold, Allen Harding, Justin Harding, Erika Riggleman, Chase Roberts, Michael Roberts and Dillon Roberts; and 9 great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services.
Inurnment will be in the Old Pine Cemetery, Purgitsville.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
