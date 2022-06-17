Joyce F. Grant

Joyce Foley Grant, 99, of Cumberland, Md., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Cumberland Health Care Center.
Joyce was born on April 3, 1923, in For Ashby, to the late Homer Clark Wagoner and Delph (Wetzel) Wagoner. She is also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Baker Foley, and her second husband, Bowie “Linn” Grant. In addition to both of her late husbands and her parents, she is preceded in death by 2 brothers, John H. Wagoner and Fred W. Wagoner; and a sister, Pat L. Shanholtz.
Surviving Joyce are her children, a son, Joe B. Foley and wife Brenda K. of Tennessee; and 2 daughters, Brenda J. Foley of Romney and Connie J. Baseler and husband Jim of Cumberland. She is also survived by a sister, Peg Orndoff of Fort Ashby; a brother-in-law, Glen Shanholtz of Old Town, Md.; and 2 grandchildren, Laura B. Moore and husband Aaron of Maryland, and Jason J. Foley and wife Kayla of Tennessee. She leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren, Madeline Moore of Maryland, Loren N. Baseler and husband Hunter Hawke of Pennsylvania, and Blaize J. and Wilder H. Foley of Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joyce was a member of the first graduating class of Fort Ashby High School in 1941. After high school, she worked various odd jobs, including waitressing at the Green Palm Restaurant in Romney. She began working at The Bank of Romney during that time until 1953. On Sept. 4, 1947, she married the love of her life, Baker Foley, and together they raised 3 wonderful children in beautiful Green Spring. In 1968, when their youngest was in elementary school, she went back to The Bank of Romney to be a teller once again, where she retired after 25 years.
When she retired, she and Baker loved to take bus trips to sightsee. He would always tease her that they had to “go to Tangier Island for crab cakes.” She was always happy to go, despite Baker’s grumblings, and they were always glad to escape for a while. She was a gentle woman, deferring to the old quote, “wait till your father gets home,” when the children would misbehave. Baker passed away in 1994, and for 6 years, Joyce was alone.
She met her second husband, Linn, later in life on a European River Cruise in 2000. They were married in April of 2001, and Joyce moved to be with him in Oakland. They enjoyed one another’s companionship until his death in June of 2015.
She was always there for her children. Joyce wanted to be remembered for her love of family. Her greatest love was just that, her family, but she also loved gardening and had a particularly green thumb. She loved her flowers, especially her African Violets, and enjoyed arranging flowers as well. She also had a knack for baking, and her specialty was her always requested cinnamon rolls and fresh bread.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Cumberland Health Care Center for their care during Joyce’s final days.
Friends will be received on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow, with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Glen in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider generously donating in Joyce’s memory to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
