Delores "Dee" Wilda (Puffinburger) Bailey, 83, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home with her loving husband of 65 years by her side.
Born at home on January 23, 1937, in Points, to the late Norman Puffinburger and Wilda (McCleary) Puffinburger.
She was a graduate of Romney High School, class of 1955. Dee's early work life included Swisher and Dickens Orchards in Levels, Stanley Corporation in Chambersburg, Pa., The Bank of Romney in Romney and then on to her career at the Internal Revenue Service National Computing Center in Martinsburg, where she dedicated herself for 23 years until her retirement in 1995.
She was a devoted Christian and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Martinsburg where she enjoyed fellowship.
Dee enjoyed retirement with her husband, Dale for the past 25 years. They did everything together from traveling to running errands. They often visited family and doted on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and were also care givers to those in need. She had an extensive social life locally including neighbors, Sunday school class, and the senior center, and enjoyed many friends and family gatherings and reunions. Dee was a wonderful hostess and created a warm home where friends and family were always welcome. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Dale W. Baily; son, Wendell D. Bailey of Alexandria, Va.; daughter, Wendy D. Shelby (Mark) of Williamsburg, Va.; son, Ward D. Bailey of Flagstaff, Ariz.; grandchildren, Andrew Eaton (Lori) of Virginia Beach, Va., Mallory Fife (Christian) of Bluffton, SC, Christopher Eaton of Norfolk, Va., Quinn Bailey of Flagstaff, Ariz.; 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Maisy, and Matilda "Tilly"; brother, Roger L. Puffinburger (Carol) of Winchester, Va.; sister, Karen S. Phillips (Bernard) of Chincoteague, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 6 sisters, 1 brother, and a daughter-in-law, and a grandchild.
Due to the COVID pandemic and the safety of all, a graveside service will take place at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Kearneysville, W.Va. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice in honor of her name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosedale Funeral Home.
