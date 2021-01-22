Stanley Barnes Bowman, Sr., 97, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home in Needmore, W.Va. He was known to his friends as Barnes.
Born at home on March 9, 1923, in Needmore, he was the son of the late James William and Manerva (Moyers) Bowman.
The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the New Dale Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Meryl Delawder, 915 Strawderman Rd., Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.