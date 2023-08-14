Lynette A. Young (nee Hurley)

Lynette Alice Young (nee Hurley), of Lexington, SC was called home on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at her home following her courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Her last days were spent surrounded by her husband, daughter, granddaughter, siblings, and dear friends.
Born on Aug. 28, 1966, in Downe, Calif. to the late Larry Allen Hurley and Bettie Hurley of Romney.
Lynette worked for Resa VIII/WV Birth to 3 and E.A.C.H.S HeadStart in Romney, before moving to South Carolina. She loved her job and the children and families she served in her community. After arriving in South Carolina, she began working for the Columbia College police department and then retiring from Columbia College as an administrator. Lynette loved gardening, hiking, playing with her granddaughters outdoors, reading and painting. Lynette lit up any room she entered with her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and she made friends everywhere she went. Her greatest joys in life were being a grandmother, a mother and her family.
Lynette was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Olivia Grace Mazzell; her nephew, Justin Whetzel; and great-niece, Avery Whetzel.
Lynette is survived by her soulmate and husband, Roland “Roe” Young; daughter, Heather Hiett and granddaughter, River Edan Mazzell of Lexington, SC; daughter, Cayman Jha and Kumar and grandsons, Avi and Jax and granddaughter, Zoe all of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her twin sister, Lynda Whetzel and Vernon of Capon Bridge; a brother, David Hurley and Autumn of Morgantown, Daniel Hurley and Heidi of Slanesville, Larry “Adam” Hurley and Sabrina of Three Churches; mother-in-law, Mary Young of Lexington, SC; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Reeley and Stan of Mars Hill, NC; brother-in-law, Mark Young and Lena of Alexandia, Va.; and many loved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers an educational account is being established in Lynette’s memory for her Granddaughter, River Eden Mazzell.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
