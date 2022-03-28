Patricia Ann "Pat" Mongold, 58, of Moorefield, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
She was born on June 29, 1963.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 39, Baker, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
