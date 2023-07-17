Ira S. ‘Steve’ Watkins

Ira Stephen “Steve” Watkins, born Dec. 8, 1947, to Ira Merle and Pauline Murray Watkins, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at UPMC-Western Maryland after a long battle with cancer.
In addition to his parents, Ira is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Helmick; and his brother, Charles Lemon.
Ira is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joann of Springfield; two daughters, Michelle Puffenberger and husband Gregg of Raleigh, NC and Stephanie Malcolm and husband Tad of Springfield; three grandsons, Anthony Puffenberger, Cody Malcolm, and Zachary Malcolm; a sister, Donna Jean Creech; and his princess and sidekick, Molly.
Steve married the love of his life in Sept. of 1968 and began his service in the U.S. Air Force. After 6 years of service, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He had several jobs throughout his life and worked his way through school. Eventually, he began his career as an Electronics Technician, working for ABL for 13 years, then for Pfizer, where he retired after 30 years.
Steve dedicated his life to his family. He loved to hunt and fish and he was a master at DIY projects. He loved working on the farm with his son-in-law, mowing, making hay, and helping with whatever he could. He enjoyed sharing his incredible wealth of knowledge with anyone he met.
It was Steve’s wish to be donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry and his body be used for science so that further research could be done in order to help save others in the future. His goal was to be an inspiration to others and he was very successful in that.
Steve’s kindness will forever be in the hearts of those that knew him and he will surely be missed by those who loved him.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
