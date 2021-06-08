Emma G. (Jenkins) Becraft of Lecanto, Fla., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a lengthy and hard fought battle with cancer.
Born May 12, 1936, in Cumberland, Md., Emma was the daughter of the late Lawrence George Jenkins and Blanche Marie (LaRue) Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by 2 of her sons, Steve and Mike; as well as her sisters Faye Arbogast and Bertha Nies; and brothers, George Jenkins, Joseph Clark and Carl Jenkins.
Emma was a graduate of Allegany High School. She retired from the University of Maryland and lived most of her life in the Laurel-Burtonsville, Md. area. She enjoyed helping and watching her husband, son David, and their friends, build their dream log home in the mountains of West Virginia. When she and Ralph decided they were tired of the snow and cold, they moved to Florida. She spent her retirement there catching up on her reading and building miniature doll houses. She also enjoyed boating, sitting in the lanai, enjoying the pool and vintage car shows with her husband.
Emma is survived by her loving husband Ralph; her daughter Karen Russo of Laurel, Md.; and her son David (Lisa) Becraft of Romney. She leaves behind her 3 grandsons, Michael Russo, Laurel, Jason Becraft and fiancé Kate Campbell of East Liberty, OH, and Justin Becraft of Winchester, Va. Also surviving are her sister Florence (John) Bridges; and brother, Louis (Jackie) Jenkins, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held at a later date and are private.
