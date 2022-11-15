John Calvin Hardesty, 88, of Slanesville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Davis Medical Center, Elkins, W.Va.
Born on Jan. 21, 1934, in Hutton, Md., he was the son of the late Fred C. Hardesty and Mary A. (Frazee) Hardesty.
He served in the U.S. Army. He was a land surveyor and enjoyed traveling, golf, reading and calling western square dances. He attended Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth Lucas Hardesty and Margaret Friel Hardesty and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his daughter, Dolly Graham (David) of Slanesville; a son, Wayne Hardesty of Inwood, W.Va.; 2 grandchildren, Michael Archer (Amy) and Aimee Graham (Travis Jeffries); 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Costa (Louis) of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Edge Hill Cemetery, Charles Town, W.Va., with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
