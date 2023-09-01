Charles Martin “Chuck” Barnard, 69, of Winchester, Va., died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God near Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Phil Roby. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.