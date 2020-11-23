Nancy Catherine Pyles Ganoe Bowman, 90, of Burlington, went to her heavenly home to a grand family reunion on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born on March 19, 1930, in Junction, a daughter of the late Benjamin Pyles and Maggie Yost Pyles. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce D. Bowman in 2000; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Whiteman, Clara, Lucretia and Josephine Pyles; brothers, Harley, Edwin, Robert, Ray, Roy, Melvin, Franklin and Benjamin James Pyles. Nancy was the last of 13 brothers and sisters and 7 half brothers and sisters. Nancy’s beloved, furry companion “Trixie” also preceded her in death.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Brenda K. Kessel, Barbara A. Bodkins and husband Steve; son, Warren Bowman and wife Trina; 7 grandchildren, Brian Kessel and spouse Matt; Ronda Polvi and husband Nick, Millie Waddell and husband Chris, Joshua Bodkins and wife Ashley, Amber Stark and husband Tommy, Jessica Bowman, and Erica Bowman; 8 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Meredith Waddell, Nathan and Conner Polvi, Abigail and Rachel Bodkins, Hoyt Stark, and Kasen Howerton. Nancy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Nancy had many fond memories of attending the one room school house in Junction, when she was young and had many stories to tell. She was also very proud to be a graduate of Romney High School and looked forward every year to getting together with her classmates for their annual class reunion.
Nancy started her work life as Assistant Manager of the A&P Grocery Store in Romney, where she worked for almost 10 years. After leaving the A&P Store, Nancy became the hard working wife of a dairy/poultry farmer. You could always find her in either the poultry house gathering eggs, in her garden in the summer, or in her house making delicious homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She was always more than eager to share her delicious baked goods with anyone who may stop by to visit.
Nancy at one time wrote the Junction News for the Hampshire Review. She loved writing the articles and gathering all of the news and happenings that were going on in the local community.
Nancy had many loving friends and especially her family who will always cherish the time that they all spent together.
Nancy was a faithful member of the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church which she attended until her health prohibited her from doing so.
Nancy’s family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff at Stonerise Keyser (Piney Valley Rehabilitation & Care Center) Keyser, for their love and support given to her over the last four years.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Elijah High Cemetery with Rev. Wade Sirk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that any memorial donations in Nancy’s memory be made to Stonerise Keyser, 135 Southern Drive, Keyser, WV 26726; Mill Creek Ruritan Club, 14 Honey Bee Dr., Purgitsville, WV 26852 or Elijah High Cemetery, 1335 Ridge Rd., Burlington, WV 26710.
Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, is entrusted with Nancy’s funeral arrangements.
