Ruth Yuvonne Ganoe, 82, of Romney, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Born February 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Edna F. (Maphis) Ganoe. Besides her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Gary Lee and Mary Elizabeth Ganoe and by 2 nephews, Robert Lee Ganoe and Billy Ganoe.
Ruth is survived by 2 nieces, Lisa Marie Streets and husband Paul of Romney and Tina Louise Fisher and husband Russ of Aldie, Va. She is also survived by a great niece, Marianna Fisher, and by a great nephew, Russell Fisher, as well as numerous other family members.
Ruth was born and raised in Romney and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1956. After high school, she worked for Ned Miller in the orchards for several years. She then found employment with the WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. She held various jobs while there, from houseparent to custodian before her retirement.
Ruth was a good Christian woman. She served on the board of the Romney Church of the Nazarene and was a Sunday School teacher and worked in the nursery. She was like a mother to the children that were in her care. Ruth spent many years in the church and its fair to say that she had 3 or 4 generations of church members pass through her care.
Ruth was very pleasant to be around. She was a soft-spoken people person who enjoyed and looked forward to getting ready and going out to eat. She had a great personality and was a regular and one of the longest attendees at the Romney Senior Center.
Though she didn’t have any children of her own, Ruth was a family aunt. She loved to travel, play cards, listen to music (especially The Gaithers), and collect dishware. She will be deeply missed as well as her fond phrase … “You don’t say.”
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth’s name should be made to Romney Senior Center, 280 School St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
