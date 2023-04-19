Roger D. Moreland Jr.

Roger Dale Moreland, Jr., 49, of Slanesville, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at his residence.
Born on May 24, 1973, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Roger Dale Moreland, Sr. and Gloria Jean (Whitacre) Moreland of Paw Paw.
Roger was a mechanic for Mack Trucks. He was a member of UAW 171, Hagerstown, Md. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the railroad.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chaucey and Ila Whitacre and Una Moreland; and a nephew, Vinnie Marion.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Leslie (Coffman) Moreland; a son, Matthew Moreland of Slanesville; his siblings, Stephanie Hall and Robert Moreland (Tabitha), both of Paw Paw; his step-mother, Jennifer Moreland of Paw Paw; and nieces and nephews, Michaela Hall, Ezekiel Hall and Alexis Barker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will be in Woodrow Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friend from noon until time of service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
