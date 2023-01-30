Sandra “Sandy” Kay Walls, 76, of Goldsboro, Pa., passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her son’s residence.
Born on Jan. 10, 1947, in Rainelle, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Carl M. Farren and Layuna R. (Hughart) Farren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Winchester, Va., with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Union Cemetery, Slanesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Academy, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA, 22602.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.