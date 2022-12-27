Virginia L. ‘Sissy’ Graham

Virginia Lee “Sissy” Graham, 79, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 20, 1943, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Lester W. Graham and Virginia E. (Heavener) Graham. Besides her parents, Sissy is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Marvin D. “Sonny” Graham and Lester E. “Q-Ball” Graham; and by her sister, Vicki L. Walls.
Sissy is survived by her son, Kevin L. Graham and wife Machelle of Romney; her grandchildren, Colin L. Graham, Faithlyn H. Graham and Dylan L. Graham; her brother, Terry A. Graham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sissy was born and raised in Romney and was a graduate of Romney High School. She worked many years at the Kinney Shoe Factory and enjoyed her family and friends. She was a simple lady who liked to cook, joke around, and in her younger days, enjoyed camping and fishing. She absolutely loved going to the Romney Senior Center making crafts and interacting with her friends. She could talk for hours on the telephone to friends and relatives without skipping a beat. Sissy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial visitation for Sissy will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Sissy’s memory to Romney Senior Center, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangement are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
