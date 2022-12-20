Obituary Candle

Karen Dawn Lockhart, 66, of Winchester, Va., died on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at the Winchester Church of God on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Woodward. Inurnment will be private.

Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Arrangements are Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Lockhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.