Karen Dawn Lockhart, 66, of Winchester, Va., died on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at the Winchester Church of God on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Woodward. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Arrangements are Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
