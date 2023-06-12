Sarah A. McBride

Sarah Ann McBride, 75, is now walking with Jesus. She passed away at her home in Augusta, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Sarah was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Hinton, W.Va. to the late Eustis “Buck” Brown and Ellen Morgan Brown.
She married Ray L. McBride on Dec. 31, 1964. She attended Sandy Ridge Christian Church where Ray was the lay pastor until he passed in 2016.
Surviving is a daughter, Victoria Ford and her husband James Ford, Sr. of Augusta; 2 granddaughters, her pride and joy, Holli Weeks (Todd) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Kelli Liszkiewicz (Robert) of Richmond, Va.; 2 great-grandchildren, Colton and Caleb Weeks; her cat, Lucy; one sister, Nancy Cartiff of Asheville, NC; special friends, Annabelle Hamman-Mcdonnell, LuAnn Hott, and Curly Groese; stepgrandchildren, Sarah Janowitz (Dakota) of Augusta, Randy Mowery (Kasey) of Romney and James Ford (Sadie) of Bloomery; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Aiden Janowitz, Asher and Elizabeth Mowery and Cameron Ford; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Sarah attended Hinton High School in Hinton. She worked in housekeeping for over 20 years at Winchester Medical Center.
She enjoyed time spent with her family. She loved giving gifts and baking special treats. She was a cake decorator and candy maker. She loved ceramics and other crafts. She volunteered in PTO, 4-H, and in numerous other roles.
Family and friends will miss Sarah and her earnest and genuine personality. Her laugh was contagious and her heart was kind. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, Mammaw and friend, and continues to be dearly loved.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery near Capon Bridge. Officiating will be Joseph McBride.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions in memory of Sarah to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704 or Sandy Ridge Christian Church, c/o Becky Haslacker, 4247 Cold Stream Rd., Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
