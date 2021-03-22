Clarence Franklin “Salty” Hoover, 95, of Winchester, Va., died on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Penny Wilson. Inurnment will be held privately at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
