Sandra J. ‘Sandy’ Dorsey

Loving sister and friend, Sandra Jean “Sandy” Dorsey, 76, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Sandy was born in Romney on April 11, 1946, to the late Eugene G. Dorsey and Dorothy E. (Hott) Dorsey. She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her brother, James E. “Jimmy” Dorsey; her sister, Patricia C. “Patty” Dorsey; and her niece, Emily A. Dorsey, all of Romney.
Having lived her entire life in Romney, Sandy was loved by all who had the opportunity to know her. She was a member of the last graduating class of Romney High School, 1964, and went on to attend college. Soon after, she went to work in the laboratory at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. She dedicated 40+ years of her life there.
Sandy was a lifetime member of the Romney First United Methodist Church where she humbly achieved perfect attendance. At church, she was very involved in the children’s ministry, teaching and nurturing the kids of the nursery and kindergarten classes alongside her brother and sister. Sandy loved the church, but as her health declined, so too did her involvement in the activities.
Sandy loved animals. True to her caring nature, she would often take in sick and stray animals and nurse them to health. She loved flowers and planting her garden. She also loved crafting and crocheting. She and her sister were integral in the establishment of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at the RFUMC, and through the years, her loving work provided comfort to countless people. To know her, was to love her. She was both kind and generous, never met a stranger, and would gladly do without to ensure that others had what they needed.
Enjoyed by many, the Dorsey sisters’ wine cake was a staple at the family gatherings of Mrs. Ila Shaffer. Whenever they knew Mrs. Shaffer was going to be back in town in recent years (and for many years prior to her move), they would bring a cake for her to enjoy. This is just one of the innumerable instances of Sandy’s and her family’s kindness. Heaven gained a most precious soul, and her smile will be missed greatly.
Friends will be received on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Romney First United Methodist Church in Romney. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Sandy’s honor to Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.