Lucian Lee Richardson, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 28, 1947, at Glen Rogers, W.Va., he was the son of the late Henry Luther Richardson and Dessie Marie Jones.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Jessie and Ted Richardson, Francis Lafferty, Ruth Henderson, Ethel Fikac, Felicia Machleit, and a granddaughter, Kristina Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Marion (Szewczyk) Richardson; children, William T. Richardson, Heather M. Smith, both of Augusta, Michael L. “Bossy” Richardson (Susan) of Chesapeake, Va.; siblings, Mike Richardson (Vicki), Helen Duva, Kim Wildes, Louise Grahovac and Nancy Monreal; grandchildren, Skyler, Billy, Sierra, Cody, Logan, Alyssa, Savanah, Ashleigh, Tyler and Kira; and great-grandchildren, Bentlee, Arabella, Rosaleigh, Kacen, Oaklee and Blakelee.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.