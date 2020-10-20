Terri Jo Gibson, 54, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, with her loving family near her under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle at their Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Terri was born on September 21, 1966 in Winchester, Va., a daughter of David A. and Judy E. Haines Hite of Bloomery. She previously worked as a beauty advisor for Merle Norman Cosmetics in Winchester, as a beauty consultant for BeautiControl Cosmetics, as a secretary for Rubbermaid in Winchester, as a secretary for the family business of Gibson Electrical Contractors in Capon Bridge and more recently in the office of Capon Springs and Farms. Terri was a Christian by Faith, she enjoyed shopping, assisting in beauty consults, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.
Terri married Mark J. Gibson on March 12, 1988 in Winchester.
Surviving along with her husband and parents are her 2 children Makayla and Matthew Gibson both of Capon Bridge; her brother, Greg Hite of Bloomery; her in-laws, John and Mildred Gibson of Capon Bridge and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Darren Hite.
She was a caring, supportive and loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She was known for her beautiful smile, vibrant laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit. She gave without expectation and was truly a selfless and genuine soul. She lived life with incredible and admirable strength. She encompassed great wisdom and insight that she instilled in her children and others around her. She was an inspiration to many who were granted the privilege to feel her unconditional love.
A graveside service will be held at the Ebenezer Christian Church Cemetery, 2158 Ebenezer Church Rd., Gore, VA 22637 on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Vanderlinden. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terri to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Ln., Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
