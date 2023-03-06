Juanita M. Timbrook

Juanita Mulledy Timbrook, 92, of Romney, died peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
She is the daughter of the late William Mulledy and Elsie Henderson Mulledy. Juanita is the wife of the late John Richard Timbrook, deceased in 2009, to whom she was married over 60 years. Juanita is also preceded in death by her two sons, William Sloan Timbrook and Larry John Timbrook; her brother, Wilko G. Mulledy; and a niece, Diane Iser.
Juanita is survived by three granddaughters, Sharece Kincer (husband Troy) of Roanoke, Va., Sara Luckado (husband Russell) of Summerville, SC and D’Anna Timbrook (special friend Justin Weber) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and one stepgrandson, Tyler Guyton; five great-grandchildren, Elsie, Addi, Isaac, Dakota and Dani; a great-niece, Talonna Walker. She is also survived by dear friends, John and Beth Zeilor and Jerami Northcraft.
Juanita was born on Jersey Mountain at the old Mulledy Homestead. She graduated from Romney High with the class of 1948 and soon after married John Timbrook and a year later, started their family. From that point on, Juanita and John remained in Hampshire County on Old Bethel Church and Grassy Lick Roads where there was always a perfectly kept home with much love and lots of laughter. Juanita was a woman of order in all aspects of her life. She truly ascribed to Ecclesiastes “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” There are not words to describe her prematurely losing both sons, however, she kept the faith and kept moving and always with an inherent grace, smile and dignity.
She was a member of Romney Presbyterian Church, a life member of the Romney Chapter #84 Order of The Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #91.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. with services commencing at 11 a.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, with Pastor Rob Vaughan officiating. Interment to follow at Old Bethel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757 or Old Bethel Church Cemetery, c/o Brenda Ganoe, 60 Grassy Lick Rd., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
