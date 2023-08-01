Christopher B. Pepper

Christopher Byron Pepper, 52, of Romney, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Born Feb. 9, 1971, in Romney, he was the son of the late Lionel B. Pepper, Jr. and Linda Pepper Corbin.
Besides his mother, Chris is survived by his wife, Angie Pepper of Romney; his son, Dylan Pepper and wife Katie of Springfield; his daughter, Summer Pepper of Frostburg, Md.; and his grandson, Emmit Pepper of Springfield.
Chris is also survived by his stepfather, Joe Corbin, Sr.; his sister, Carmen Shane and husband Pat; his nieces, Lucie Richardson and husband Jordan and Emi Smith; his nephews, Ethan Smith and fiancé Jessie Miller and Carter Smith; his great-nieces and -nephew, Veya, Josephine, and Jett; as well as his stepbrothers, stepsons, and all of their families; and his mother-in-law, Betsy Rose.
Chris was a 1989 graduate of Hampshire High School. He is remembered by many as a talented athlete and a lover of music. Family also referred to Chris as a “baby hog.” He would latch on to those babies and had a hard time giving them back. He truly adored them. Chris was a gentle, humble man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was always grateful for the small things in life. Chris’ positive attitude, taking up for, and being such an inspiration to others will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chris’ wishes were to be cremated and friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Chris’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
