Jerry Maurice Fitzgerald of Augusta, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Jerry was loved and respected by everyone that knew him. His love for his family and country and bluegrass music was known to everyone. He was an accomplished steel guitar player and traveled with many bands opening for the likes of Waylon Jennings and Crystal Gayle. His loved picking music with his family and singing along to all the songs. In his earlier days, Jerry was known as the "falcon man" and was an avid street dragster in his Purple Challenger during the 70s in Prince Georges County, Md. He loved being on his parent's farm and taking care of the horses and his animals. He was the owner of Showcase Limousine Services where he offered first class service to dignitaries and the ordinary along the east coast .He had a natural gift of making everyone feel like royalty.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Fitzgerald of Augusta; son, Jesse Fitzgerald (Sukie) of Gaithersburg, Md.; his fiance and long time companion Wanda Lloyd of Augusta; his grandchildren, Abiel, Aden and Alexis of Gaithersburg, Md., and Emma Jo Vaughn, of Winchester, Va.; a brother Tracy Fitzgerald (Donna) of Capon Bridge; sisters, Kelly Fitzgerald of Augusta and Dawn Fitzgerald (Kenny) of Kent Island, Md. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Jessica B Vaughn (Matthew) of Winchester and Amanda M. Brink (Chris) of Tucson, Ariz as well as by his nephew, Justin Wolford and son Trenton and his niece, Leigh Maxim (Lenny) and the mother of his son, Joyce Fitzgerald. Jerry was loved and respected by his Aunt Edna Dooley and uncles, Robert (Paula) and Larry Fitzgerald.
His father, John Maurice Fitzgerald and his brother Roger Dale Fitzgerald preceded him in death as well as his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry's wish for everyone was to be kind to your family, friends and neighbors.
Due to Covid, a Celebration of life will be posted at a later date in his honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
