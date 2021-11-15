Amber Kathy Messick, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born April 26, 1953 in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Eugene Saville and Georgeanna Katherine (Corbin) Saville. Besides her parents, Amber is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas B. “Tom” Messick (d. May 2021); a sister, Donna Rae Puffinberger; a brother, Eugene M. Saville, Sr.; and a nephew, Jonathan H. Saville.
Amber is survived by her daughter, Katrina A. VanMeter and husband Todd of Short Gap; her son, Thomas G. Messick and wife Jenny of Springfield; her grandchildren, Trevor Lee and wife Nicki of Jacksonville, NC, Austin Messick of Springfield, Kelsey Mathias of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cooper Mathias of Short Gap, Bristol Messick of Springfield, and Audrey Sanders of Short Gap; her great-granddaughter, Addalynn Lee of Jacksonville, NC. Amber is also survived by her brothers, Robbie J. Saville of Romney and Roger Paul Saville and wife Darlene of Points; her sister, Brenda McCalanaham of Romney; and her good friends, Cliff and Kim Powell of Springfield.
Amber grew up in Points and married Tom in 1970 and started their family. Amber started a career in 1990 serving as manager at Food Lion from which she retired after 25 years. There, she made many friends, some of whom became more like family. Amber also worked in the evenings at FNB Bank in Romney keeping everything polished and clean and always with a smile on her face. She loved the outdoors, most anywhere, anytime. Whether it was walking the beach with Tom, walking in the snow in her own yard, a bus trip, or taking day trips with her brother, Robbie, she loved the outdoors and being a part of it. Amber’s pleasures were many; she liked cooking and baking, taking shopping trips, watching after her pet chickens, no matter what, she could find pleasure in many things. She was a member of the Romney Moose, Romney American Legion, and the VFW in Fort Ashby. There was nothing any more important to Amber than her family. Her brothers and sisters, her children, grandchildren and now, a great-grandchild were the centers of her world and she loved them all dearly. Amber touched many lives in many ways and she will be missed.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Graveside services will be conducted following the memorial visitation at 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Hill Cemetery in Springfield with Pastor Dan Dennison officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
