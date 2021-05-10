Hubert “Huey” Alonzo High, 75, of Junction, died peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
He is the son of the late Charles E. High, Sr. and Marie Whipp High. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. High, Jr. who died in 1994. Huey is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean (Barnes) High; his son, Roger Alkire (wife Trisha) of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Kristie Spain, Brittany Maphis, David Alkire and Elizabeth Alkire; 2 sisters-in-law, Helen “Poodle” Cheshire of Fort Ashby and Glenna Goldsworthy of Romney; and last but not least, a special furry feline friend named “J.C.”
Huey was born and raised in Junction and graduated with the class of 1962 from Romney High School. He enrolled and attended a year at Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Huey felt called to and volunteered for a stint in the U.S. Army. He soon joined the Military Police (M.P.) and spent from 1963 to 1966 in the Army — Vietnam. After the Army, Huey came home and went to work at Kelly Springfield Tire where he worked thru the early 80s. He then went to work in White Post, Va., at the State Department of Corrections from which he retired with a disability in the early 2000s.
Huey's interests were many and included doing anything that took him outdoors, especially when it meant fooling around with his Corvette or a trip someplace interesting. He loved to cook and Gloria knew that if Huey was around, she could stay out of the kitchen. Huey had a fun sense of humor and always enjoyed a good practical joke and much laughter.
It was Huey's wish that his body be donated to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry Program with the hopes his gesture would help someone else.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney. All are welcome to attend.
Should you wish to remember Huey in a tangible way, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
