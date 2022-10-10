Latasha J. Crawford

Latasha Jean Crawford, 35, of Springfield, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, whom she touched in so many ways throughout her short, memorable life.
Born Dec. 31, 1986, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of David L. Crawford and Rhonda J. (Horn) Crawford. Latasha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Jean Horn; her paternal grandparents, Charles and Anna Crawford; her half-sister, Heather R. Crawford; and her half-brother, Shane D. Crawford.
Besides her parents, Latasha is survived by her daughter, Micaya Rae Murphy of Colorado; her sister, Krystle R. Prichard and husband Robert of Pennsylvania; her nieces, Kiara R. Crawford and Skylar F. Prichard; her nephews, Brendan K. Prichard, Christian A. Nave, Zackery L. Nave and Shaun A. Delizo. Latasha is also survived by her bonus Pap, Jim Jenkins; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Latasha’s life would seem too short to many, but whom she touched understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her smile and laughter brought so much joy to our family. She reminds us of all the preciousness of life.
Latasha enjoyed much in life — music, singing, dancing, photography, drawing, swimming, parasailing, camping and hiking. She was an all-around thrill-seeker. With a big heart, no matter the circumstances, she had empathy and would give anything to help. She will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Interment was at Branch Mountain Cemetery in Three Churches.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757 to help offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
