David K. Colbert

David Kyle Colbert, 47, of Shepherdstown, W.Va., passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born April 11, 1975, in Martinsburg, W.Va. and was the son of Nancy Colbert and the late Kyle Colbert.
David is survived by his loving wife, Laura Colbert; 3 daughters, Elle Colbert, Molly Colbert and Kate Colbert; one son, Charles Colbert; one brother, Christopher Colbert and wife Samantha; in-laws, James R. and Linda Rhodes (Wilmington, NC), James and Rita Santos (Knoxville, Tenn.); brother-in-law, James Rhodes II and wife Lindsay (Stillwater, Okla.); sister-in-law, Megan Williams (Charlotte, NC); as well as his nephews, Hunter Colbert and Jackson Rhodes; and nieces, Abby Longnecker and Becca Colbert. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Virginia Colbert; and maternal grandparents, Charles and C. Lorean Freeland.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1993 and attended Shepherd University and the WV State Police Academy. He grew up in the Presbyterian faith. David was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, coach and friend to so many. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved quiet walks in the woods, camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, biking, traveling and all things outdoors. He supported his children in all their interests including coaching youth soccer for many years as his children grew. David was devoted to making his community a better place. He was a law enforcement officer, starting his career at Shepherdstown Police Department in 1997. He then worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for 23 years where he most recently earned the rank of Captain.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 at Eackles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home located at 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425, with Pastor Ben Williams officiating. A private internment will follow immediately after the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David's name to The Stuttering Foundation, P.O. Box 11749, Memphis, TN 3811 (stutteringhelp.org); Children's Home Society (Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center) 100 S. Queen St., Martinsburg, WV 25401; or The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box F, Shepherdstown, WV 25443.
Condolences may be expressed to the Colbert Family at P.O. Box 954, Shepherdstown, WV 25443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.