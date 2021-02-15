Ernestine Kay Free, 73, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on Jan. 13, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Jesse J. Fout and Goldie Miller Fout.
Ernestine was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She attended the Mountain View Assembly of God Church and a member of the Ladies Mission Group. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert “Bobby” Fout, William “Billy” Fout and an infant sister.
Surviving is her husband, Philip E. Free Sr.; 2 sons, Philip Free (Barbara), Strasburg, Va. and Brian Free (Melinda “Mindy”) of Greensboro, N.C.; a brother, Jackie Fout (Cathy) of Vanceburg, Ky.; 6 grandchildren, Zachary, Sheridan, Sebastian, Nicole, Shelby, Shania; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held in Lahmansville Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
